Speaker stresses need for potable water supply

Speaker R. Selvam on Thursday stressed the need to address the issue of supply of potable water to the people of Union Territory.

Inaugurating a two-day workshop on ‘Integrating climate action in the development planning in U.T.,’ the Speaker said there had been a decline in the quality of water supplied. Steps were being taken to address the problem of drinking water supply, he said.

He bemoaned the decline of area under green cover in the Union Territory. Urging experts attending the conference to come up with climate friendly development policies, the Speaker said the territorial administration would take the views of experts seriously.

Vice Chancellor of Puducherry Technological University S.Mohan said intrusion of sea water has become a cause for concern for policy planners in the Union Territory. The government should adopt measures to conserve groundwater by promoting recycling of wastewater. It was also important to create awareness on optimum utilisation of groundwater.

He also stressed the need to desilt Grand Canal for easy flow of storm water during rainy season. The two-day workshop was jointly organised by Department of Science, Technology, Environment, Puducherry ENVIS hub and the Energy and Resources Institute, New Delhi. Member of the Legislative Assembly L. Sambath and Secretary to Government, Science, Technology and Environment, R. Smitha were present.