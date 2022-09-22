Speaker should not indulge in party politics: Vaithilingam

Selvam has set a bad precedent by attending BJP programmes, says MP

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament V. Vaithialingam on Thursday said R. Selvam has degraded the Speaker’s Office by indulging in party politics.

“Mr. Selvam should not be attending BJP programmes and the meetings of BJP legislators. By attending party programmes, he has set a bad precedent,” Mr. Vaithilingam said to a query at a press conference.

The BJP has broken all democratic norms by using Governors for furthering its political interests. The latest to happen was in Punjab where the Governor has taken a decision to withdraw permission to convene the Assembly. The power to convene the Assembly lies with the Cabinet but under the reign of the BJP, the Governors have even started dictating terms on holding Assembly sessions, Mr. Vaithilingam, who is also a former Speaker, said.

“So there is nothing unusual in the conduct of Mr. Selvam. BJP leaders will do whatever they wish to do and adopt all anti-democratic practices. The party has got the license to break all conventions and constitutional norms,” the MP said.

Separate fever hospital

The former Chief Minister has demanded setting up of a separate hospital to treat fever patients. Last two weeks have seen fever cases rising to alarming proportions. Children and elderly people have been affected the most, he said.

Mr. Vaithilingam has also asked Jipmer authorities to take corrective measures to fill vacancies and make available essential medicines. Even cancer patients are asked to wait for months due to shortcomings in the functioning of the hospital, he added.

Considering the rising number of cancer patients and inability of Jipmer to accommodate more patients, the territorial administration should consider setting up a cancer hospital in the Union Territory, he said.