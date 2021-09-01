Puducherry

Speaker shifted to Chennai hospital

Speaker R. Selvam was on Tuesday admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for treatment for a heart ailment. Mr. Selvam complained of “chest discomfort” while he was on his way to attend the Assembly session.

He was immediately rushed to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute. A report issued by the Government Hospital said “he was admitted at the hospital around 9. 15 a.m.

Immediately all the relevant cardiac investigations were done and appropriate emergency treatment started. “At present he is stable. He has been shifted to Apollo for further evaluation and treatment. He was accompanied by a medical team from the GH,” the report said.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and legislators visited him at the hospital.


