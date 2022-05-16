Puducherry

Speaker reviews Assembly complex project

The government has initiated the process of inviting bids for the appointment of a consultant to execute the project for a new integrated complex for the Puducherry Legislative Assembly and Secretariat at Thattanchavady. Speaker R. Selvam who convened a meeting with officials of various departments to review the status of the approximately ₹300 crore project said efforts were being taken to get funds released from the Centre. The plan is to construct a multi-storeyed building to house the Legislative Assembly, offices of Ministers and MLAs as well as Chief Secretariat and other government offices in the complex. The site encompasses a 14-acre government land in Thattanchavady. Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary, Secretaries and officials from key departments participated in the meeting at the Speaker’s chamber


