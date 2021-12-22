Speaker R. Selvam distributes ST certificates to members of Irula community

PUDUCHERRY

22 December 2021 19:48 IST

North subdivision distributes certificates to 65 members

The government has started the distribution of Scheduled Tribes certificate to members of Irula community in the Union Territory.

Speaker R. Selvam inaugurated a camp at T. N. Palayam in Manaveli constituency to distribute the certificates to the Irula community members settled there. Revenue Department said around 40 Irula families reside in Manaveli alone. On Wednesday, the North subdivision distributed the certificates to 65 people.

Legal heir certificates

The North subdivision has also started the distribution of legal heir certificates to deserving people. A camp was held at Mudaliarpet to issue the certificates. Local legislator Sampath inaugurated the camp.

Collector Purva Garg and Deputy Collector (North) M. Kandasamy were also present at both the functions.