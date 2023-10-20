ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker, Ministers hold meeting with Chief Secretary

October 20, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Ministers and MLAs first held a closed-door meeting and the Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma joined them later to hold discussion on administration matters

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker, Ministers and MLAs holding a high-level meeting at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A high-level meeting was held at the Legislative Assembly on Thursday to discuss certain administrative matters. 

Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, and MLAs belonging to the All India N.R. Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Independents supporting the government attended the meeting. 

The Ministers and MLAs held a closed-door meeting first and subsequently Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma joined the meeting. The meeting was convened following displeasure within the government over the style of functioning of the Chief Secretary and certain Secretaries. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the government was not happy with the way reallocation of subjects had been done among two IAS officers by the Chief Secretary two days ago.

However, Mr. Selvam tried to downplay the meeting. “We wanted to review the implementation of certain schemes and programmes. We need the cooperation of officials in implementing the schemes. They need to support the activities of the government. We discussed certain issues with the Chief Secretary,” he told reporters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Puducherry / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US