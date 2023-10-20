Speaker, Ministers hold meeting with Chief Secretary

October 20, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A high-level meeting was held at the Legislative Assembly on Thursday to discuss certain administrative matters.

Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, and MLAs belonging to the All India N.R. Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Independents supporting the government attended the meeting.

The Ministers and MLAs held a closed-door meeting first and subsequently Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma joined the meeting. The meeting was convened following displeasure within the government over the style of functioning of the Chief Secretary and certain Secretaries.

Sources said the government was not happy with the way reallocation of subjects had been done among two IAS officers by the Chief Secretary two days ago.

However, Mr. Selvam tried to downplay the meeting. “We wanted to review the implementation of certain schemes and programmes. We need the cooperation of officials in implementing the schemes. They need to support the activities of the government. We discussed certain issues with the Chief Secretary,” he told reporters.

