HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Speaker, Ministers hold meeting with Chief Secretary

Ministers and MLAs first held a closed-door meeting and the Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma joined them later to hold discussion on administration matters

October 20, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Speaker, Ministers and MLAs holding a high-level meeting at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Thursday.

Speaker, Ministers and MLAs holding a high-level meeting at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A high-level meeting was held at the Legislative Assembly on Thursday to discuss certain administrative matters. 

Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, and MLAs belonging to the All India N.R. Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Independents supporting the government attended the meeting. 

The Ministers and MLAs held a closed-door meeting first and subsequently Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma joined the meeting. The meeting was convened following displeasure within the government over the style of functioning of the Chief Secretary and certain Secretaries. 

Sources said the government was not happy with the way reallocation of subjects had been done among two IAS officers by the Chief Secretary two days ago.

However, Mr. Selvam tried to downplay the meeting. “We wanted to review the implementation of certain schemes and programmes. We need the cooperation of officials in implementing the schemes. They need to support the activities of the government. We discussed certain issues with the Chief Secretary,” he told reporters.

Related Topics

Puducherry / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.