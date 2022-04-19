Speaker inaugurates road work in U.T.

200 metres of road at Edayarpalyam to be laid using plastic waste

Speaker R. Selvam on Tuesday inaugurated work to lay 200 metres of road at Edayarpalyam using plastic waste. Around 300 kg of seized single use plastic items have been used as raw material along with bitumen for the construction of the road.

A release from the Speaker’s office said the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee has collaborated with Ariyankuppam Commune Panchayat to construct road using plastic on a pilot project. They took up the work after taking expert opinion from Thiyagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai.