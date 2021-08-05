Speaker, Home Minister leave for New Delhi

PUDUCHERRY

05 August 2021 01:14 IST

Duo to take up financial requirements of U.T. with Centre

Puducherry Speaker R. Selvam and Home Minister A. Namassivayam left for New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Sources in the BJP told The Hindu that they were scheduled to call on the Lok Sabha Speaker, the Finance Minister, the Union Minister for Urban Affairs and the Union Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry during their two-day stay in the national capital.

They have also sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

They are expected to take up the financial and developmental requirements of the Union Territory.

The draft of the annual plan was already forwarded to the Union Government for clearance from the Finance and Home Ministry.

The government has to present a full budget by end of this month as the expenditure sanction given by the Parliament in March for the vote-on account was for the first five months of the financial year.

Assembly complex

The Speaker was expected to raise the plan for the construction of a new Assembly-cum-administrative complex for the Union Territory at Thattanchavady with the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Union Minister for Urban Affairs.

Nominated legislator R.B.Ashok Babu is also accompanying them.

The delegation would also call on Union Minister for State Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was in-charge of the party’s recent Assembly poll.

“The meeting with Mr. Meghwal is purely political,” said a party leader.