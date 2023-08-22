Speaker holds meeting with traders

August 22, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Assembly Speaker R. Selvam on Tuesday held a meeting with traders of Goubert Market as part of the government’s efforts to remove the concerns of shop owners before taking up the reconstruction of the market building.

The Speaker told The Hindu that the traders have been assured of space to open shops in the new complex. They have been given assurance on allotment of space in the basement and ground floor. The existing traders would be accommodated in the new complex, he said.

“The meeting ended smoothly and now the government can go ahead with the foundation laying function. The foundation laying function is likely to be held on August 27” he said.

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy and Government whip A.K.D Arumugham were also present