HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Speaker holds meeting with traders

August 22, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Speaker R. Selvam holding a meeting with MLAs and traders on the construction of new market complex in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Speaker R. Selvam holding a meeting with MLAs and traders on the construction of new market complex in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Assembly Speaker R. Selvam on Tuesday held a meeting with traders of Goubert Market as part of the government’s efforts to remove the concerns of shop owners before taking up the reconstruction of the market building. 

The Speaker told The Hindu that the traders have been assured of space to open shops in the new complex. They have been given assurance on allotment of space in the basement and ground floor. The existing traders would be accommodated in the new complex, he said.

“The meeting ended smoothly and now the government can go ahead with the foundation laying function. The foundation laying function is likely to be held on August 27” he said.

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy and Government whip A.K.D Arumugham were also present 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.