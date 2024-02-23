Speaker hits out at L-G over delay in processing file for construction of new Assembly complex

February 23, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Speaker R. Selvam on Thursday hit out at Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over the delay in processing the file pertaining to construction of new Assembly complex for Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Ms. Soundararajan had no right to hold the file for the last five months. The government, after following the due process, prepared the estimate for the new building and submitted the file to the Raj Nivas in October last year. The file was sent to the Raj Nivas for forwarding it to the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

Ms. Soundararajan had on Wednesday clarified that the file was pending as there were doubts on the projected cost for the Assembly complex. Dr. Tamilisai should clarify whether she herself raised the queries or whether the clarifications were sought by the Ministry.

“There is no need to hold the file. Without sending the file to the MHA, what is the necessity for her to seek clarification. It should have been forwarded to the MHA. If there are clarifications, the Ministry would have sought it from the Chief Secretary,” he said.

On the issue of cost involved, the Speaker said the Centre had agreed to provide grant for the Union Territory to take up the project.

