Speaker expresses dismay over absence of MLAs in the House after Zero Hour

The zero hour should be used to raise important issues that crop up when the House is in session, says Speaker

March 16, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Budget session is under way in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Speaker R. Selvam on Thursday expressed dismay over the practice of legislators leaving the House immediately after the Zero Hour in the Assembly.

Making a suo motu statement, the Speaker said members were showing a lot of eagerness to raise issues during zero hour. The zero hour should be used to raise important issues that have cropped up when the House was in session. The issues should be concerning public welfare. But the members are often taking up subjects that did not fit into the definition of zero hour in the business rules, he said.

The members are also not attending the full proceedings of the day, he said. “I am seeing that several members leave the House immediately after the zero hour. After a long gap, a full Budget was presented and I am ready to even conduct the House proceedings for the whole day. But members should remain in the House,” he said, requesting the members to participate in the full proceedings.

