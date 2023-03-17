ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker cautions IAS officers working against the interest of government

March 17, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair
Rajesh B Nair

Speaker R. Selvam | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Speaker R. Selvam has cautioned IAS officers ‘working against the interests of an elected government’.

He made the observation after several members raised objection to the manner in which local officers are treated by senior bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary. The issue came up in the House during the question hour after Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy sought a status on vacancies in Village Assistant posts.

Replying to Mr. Nehru, the Chief Minister said six Tahsildars are holding the posts of Pondicherry Civil Service (PCS) on the basis of Current Duty Charge (CDC). In response to the reply, the legislator said the CDC postings are given to officers without any benefits. Agreeing with the member, the Chief Minister said the previous Chief Secretary has introduced the CDC practice. The present Chief Secretary also followed the norm, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Chief Minister made the remark, several members complained that IAS officers are trying to ignore the genuine service needs of the local officials. Intervening in the issue, the Speaker said such practices became the norm due to the power struggle between the government and the then Lieutenant Governor.

“Such things happened during the previous regime. Senior officers have to respect the interests of an elected government and the Assembly. We will convene a meeting of all legislators before the end of the session to decide on the promotion of local officers,” Mr. Selvam said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US