Speaker cancels ad for SEC post

In a fresh twist to the power struggle between Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and the ruling Congress, Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu on Monday gave a ruling cancelling an advertisement issued at the behest of Ms. Bedi for the appointment of State Election Commissioner (SEC).

Mr. Sivakolundu gave the ruling after members belonging to the Congress, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam questioned the necessity of inviting the application when the Assembly itself had framed rules for SEC appointment in 1994.

While giving his ruling, the Speaker assured the House to initiate proceedings against officials involved in inviting the application for SEC post. The issue was raised by Government Whip R.K.R. Anantharaman under Section 63 of Business Rules (which empowers members to raise issues without giving prior notice) immediately after the House adopted a resolution on water conservation at the special session.

Cabinet’s proposal

Mr. Anantharaman said the 1994 legislation had bestowed upon the Cabinet the power to recommend a name or a panel of names as SEC to the Lt. Governor for appointment.

Accordingly, the Cabinet had moved the file regarding the SEC appointment last year. The file was kept pending for a year and suddenly an advertisement appeared in the newspaper calling for application to fill the vacancy. The Chief Minister or Minister for Local Administration had not been consulted before floating the advertisement.

Mr. Anantharaman received the support of MLAs A. Anbazhagan (AIADMK), R. Siva (DMK), A. Baskar (AIADMK), and T. Djeamourthy (Congress) as they demanded cancellation of advertisement and action against the officials involved in the process.

Minister for Local Administration A. Namassivayam said he was not consulted before issuing the advertisement. “It was floated in contravention of all rules. The criteria listed for SEC in the advertisement seems to favour a particular officer,” he said.

Intervening on the issue, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the Cabinet on May 25 last year sent a file to the Lt. Governor recommending the appointment of a person as SEC. On July 1, the government came to know about the advertisement, he said.

‘L-G cannot frame rules’

There was no communication on the file till two months ago. The appointment of SEC was the prerogative of the government. The Lt. Governor could not frame rules to select the Commissioner, he said.

The government would abide by any ruling the Speaker gave on the issue, he said. Following the Chief Minister’s statement, the Speaker gave his ruling and adjourned the House for the day.