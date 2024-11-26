ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker calls on Union Ministers, reiterates demand for Central funds for new Assembly complex

Published - November 26, 2024 08:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker R. Selvam has reiterated the demand for Central funding for the construction of a new Assembly complex-cum-administrative building in the Union Territory. In a communication, the Speaker said he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday and has sought funds for the construction of the new Assembly complex. Mr. Selvam also said that he called on Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan and Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday to discuss various issues pertaining to the Union Territory.

