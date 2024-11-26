 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Speaker calls on Union Ministers, reiterates demand for Central funds for new Assembly complex

Published - November 26, 2024 08:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker R. Selvam has reiterated the demand for Central funding for the construction of a new Assembly complex-cum-administrative building in the Union Territory. In a communication, the Speaker said he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday and has sought funds for the construction of the new Assembly complex. Mr. Selvam also said that he called on Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan and Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday to discuss various issues pertaining to the Union Territory.

Published - November 26, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.