Speaker asks government departments to respond to CAG report

‘Shortcomings pointed out by the auditing agency should be rectified’

Speaker R. Selvam on Monday directed the Heads of Departments to reply to queries raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the annual reports.

Interacting with reporters after chairing a meeting of officials at the Secretariat, he said several departments had not responded to observations made by CAG in the audit reports. The Public Accounts Committee has to prepare action taken reports based on the response of the departments, he added.

“Some of the departments have not responded for years. The departments should approach the observations made by CAG on a positive note. The shortcomings pointed out by the auditing agency should be rectified so that such mistakes are not repeated, Officials should keep in mind that all money spent by the government is collected from the people as tax,” Mr. Selvam said.

Heads of Departments have been asked to provide the reply to CAG within four weeks, he added.

Chairman of Public Accounts Committee K.S.P. Ramesh, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Finance Secretary Prashant Goyal, Principal Accountant General (Audit-II) Tamil and Puducherry K.P. Anand and Senior Deputy Accountant General Varshini Arun were among those who attended the meeting.