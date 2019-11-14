Spate of bomb attacks set off alarm bells in Puducherry

The recent spurt in use of country bombs by criminals in densely populated neighbourhoods in the city has created panic and fear among residents.

In the last three months, three history sheeters and a Congress functionary have been killed in country bomb attacks at Kalapet, Mudaliarpet, Ariankuppam and Muthialpet. These attacks occurred either during late evenings or morning hours on busy roads. The latest has been the country bomb attack on Anbu Rajani at the junction of Muthaiya Mudaliar Street and Perumal Naidu Street at Muthialpet.

Country bomb attacks are not new in Puducherry. In 2014, a farm hand at Villianur and in 2007, a seafarer at Kuruchikuppam lost their lives when country bombs were hurled by anti-social elements at gang rivals. Both were cases of mistaken identity. According to a resident of Muthialpet, the area where the murder occurred recently was a lively place till late in the night. “What would have happened if an ordinary citizen was passing through the place and the bomb missed the targeted person?” he asked.

The bomb culture, said a trader on Mission Street, was a dangerous trend. “For some time, the law and order situation was under control and suddenly you can see an increase in murders due to gang rivalry or previous enmity. It is a fearsome scenario,” he said.

Extortion racket

Many traders still get extortion threats, he said and added some people pay up and this encouraged more anti-socials to get involved in such activities. “We used to tell them (police) that since no innocent person has been killed in the crossfire we should not wait for such things to happen before we act. The day-to-day life of ordinary citizens is affected and is getting increasingly riskier,” said P. Devanathan, president of People's Pulse, an NGO.

According to a senior civil lawyer, hurling country bombs in public could not be just treated as “a mere crime involving gangs.” It had become a public issue where the life of innocent people were stake, he said and blamed “poor policing” for this.

M. Ramadass, former MP, said: “The sudden spurt in organised crime here, especially the recent bomb attacks to settle scores among rowdy groups, is a cause for concern. It is unfortunate that Puducherry, the serene and sacred soil marked by tranquility and peace has become a hotbed of criminality manifesting a new culture with dangerous portents,” he said.

According to a retired police officer, the situation could be improved only if there was strict control over jail inmates. Concurring with him, Mr. Ramadass said the government should post “a dedicated and upright” officer as administrator of Central prison at Kalapet. Security inside and outside the jail should be strengthened. If there was a nexus among politicians, policemen and criminals it should be probed, the former MP said.

Strong surveillance

K. Lakshminarayanan, Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister, said close surveillance would act as a deterrent to such acts. The police should form a separate team, including cyber experts.

“It should be a 24x7 surveillance. This could help even in nabbing budding criminals,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal told The Hindu that recent incidents were taken seriously. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy were both given clear instructions to clamp down on anti-social elements.

The police had directed the prison authorities to strengthen security and to ensure that the signal jammers were functional all the time.

A proposal had been sent to detain seven anti-social elements under the Goondas Act and a list of another 20 habitual offenders was getting ready, Mr. Alwal said.

Action had been taken against 1,000 habitual offenders in the last several months under Section 107, 110 and 151 of Cr. PC. “We are contemplating serious action against those disturbing peace. It will be more visible in the coming days,” the SSP added.