Space science projects take centre stage at school fair

To mark the World Space Week-2017, Petit Seminaire Higher Secondary School in association with ISRO organised a three-day mega science fair recently.

Schoolchildren from Class I to XII exhibited more than 150 individual projects and also combined projects which they worked on under the guidance of teachers.

Vincent Raj, Head of the Department, Physics Department, said that the mega science fair this year was unique as half the exhibits were related to space science. “Children chose to work on space science as ISRO was involved in the fair,” he said.

In a way to address the current health crisis, the children of Class I and IV worked together for a mega project on dengue. “They made an elaborate project explaining everything about dengue fever and ways to contain the spread,” he said.

The other exhibits included a central garbage cleaning system and methods to separate oil from water in case of oil spill into sea.

School principal Rev. Fr. R. Pascal Raj said that ISRO had chosen their school to observe the World Space Science Week. “Children from nearly 90 schools visited the science fair in three days. Four scientists from ISRO were also present to guide the students,” he added.

He said that ISRO exhibited 10 models and 30 charts on satellites and launch vehicles.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi inaugurated the science fair while Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy distributed prizes on the last day of the fair.