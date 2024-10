Superintendent of Police, Food Cell, C. Maran has been given the task to discharge the duties of Public Grievances officer at Raj Nivas. “Mr. Maran is hereby directed to look after the duties of Public Grievances Officer at Raj Nivas in addition to his own duties with immediate effect,” an order issued by Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Subham Ghosh, said in an order.

