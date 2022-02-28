Southern Railway contemplating plastic ban on Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Railway Board has sanctioned ₹7.49 crore to construct underpasses for elephants, says Counsel

The Southern Railway on Monday informed the Madras High Court that it is contemplating to impose a ban on carrying use and throw plastic products in Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) operated between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and N. Sathish Kumar, Southern Railway counsel P.T. Ramkumar said, even plastic water bottles might not be allowed and instead water cans would be provided in every coach.

He said, a suggestion to that effect was made in a joint meeting of the Collectors of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris with the forest and railway officials on February 21 and that it was under the active consideration of Southern Railway.

The counsel also informed the court that the Railway Board has sanctioned ₹7.49 crore for constructing two underpasses between Ettimadai station in Tamil Nadu and Walayar station in Kerala for safe passing of wild elephants across the tracks.

As far as suggestions made by the court to considerably reduce the speed limit of trains and explore the options of operating some of the trains on alternative routes were concerned, the counsel obtained time till March 18 to revert back.

He further stated that the Nilgiris Collector had collected about two tonnes of waste plastic from the NMR with the assistance of NGOs and that Southern Railway had cleared all the debris, left after the demolition of a wall, so that elephants could have unhindered passage.