Sops for animal husbandry sector in Puducherry budget

March 13, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

An amount of ₹ 77.56 crore has been allocated for Animal Husbandry in the Puducherry Budget for 2023-24.

Among the important measures is the government proposal to bear the premium amount payable by the farmers excluding the subsidy provided by the Central government to increase the revenue of the livestock farmers.

Likewise, under Invitro Fertilization (Embryo) scheme, the government will bear an amount of ₹16,000 for each IVF embryos excluding the subsidy provided by the Central government. Under Rashtriya Gokul Mission scheme, the population of female calves will be increased by using sex-sorted semen as a livelihood improvement measure for farmers, the Budget said.

Under the National Livelihood Mission, which is offering 50% subsidy to a farmer to set up a goat farm with 100 female goats and five male goats, the Government proposes to bear 90% of the share (₹9 lakh) to Scheduled Caste farmers and 50% share (₹5 lakh) to others, the Budget stated.

Keeping in focus the goal to attain self sufficiency in milk production and sustainability of farmers by increasing the production of milk and also to increase egg production and livestock holders, the government proposed to distribute one milch cow to the beneficiaries at 50% subsidy.

Further, two milch cows will be given at 50% subsidy to the farmers who already possess one milch cow.

To facilitate setting up of mini dairies comprising of five milch cows and to bring the farmers into this dairy, two additional milch cows at 40% subsidy rates will be given to those who are having three milch cows.

It is also proposed to provide five female goats and one male goat to nearly 1,000 beneficiaries with 50% subsidy.

To increase clean milk production and also to reduce the manpower shortage in milking and curb mastitis disease in cattle, the Government proposes to introduce modern technologies in milking. This includes providing milking machines at free of cost to the farmers.

The scheme of distributing cattle feed and calf feed at 75% subsidy during last year, which was well received by farmers, would be continued this fiscal. Under the back-ended subsidy scheme, the Giriraja chickens reared for six weeks in the Government Poultry will be distributed to eligible beneficiaries this year also with 50% subsidy as was distributed last year.

As the sale of turkey meat has a significant place in the market, the Government has now proposed to distribute poults aged about 6 weeks to eligible beneficiaries with 50% subsidy to encourage rearing of turkeys.

Besides, taking into account the shrinking size of cultivable lands due to urbanisation and also to minimise the usage of water and encourage feeding of cows with green fodder, it has been proposed to introduce ‘hydroponic farming’ in Puducherry this year. Under this scheme, a Hydroponic Unit which costs about ₹35,000 containing seeds, racks, etc. will be distributed to the farmers free of cost.

Under Livestock Health and Disease Control scheme, it is proposed to purchase three mobile veterinary units in addition to ultra portable hand-held digital medical X-ray machine, deep tissue laser therapy machine to treat mastitis, ultrasound scanner for veterinary dispensaries and 17 video-aided artificial insemination equipment for the treatment of animals and birds, at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore.