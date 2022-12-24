Some people are trying to use Statehood issue for political gains: L-G

December 24, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said efforts were being made by a section of people to use Statehood as a tool for political gains.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Christmas celebrations at Raj Nivas, the Lt. Governor said the Statehood demand had been given a political colour by some people. Taking a dig at the criticism levelled against her by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and former Parliamentarian M. Ramadass, the Lt. Governor said, “These people were in power at the Centre and represented the Union Territory in Parliament in the past. They should have fought and obtained Statehood for Puducherry when in power. I am well aware of the Statehood issue, but I don’t wish to speak about it as it is a policy decision. My aim is to work for the welfare of people,” she said.

Dr. Tamilisai said the administration was running smoothly even with Puducherry’s contemporary status as a Union Territory. She cited the recent dedication of procurement of equipment worth ₹7 crore to set up the Cathlab at the Government Hospital.

Recently, administrative sanction was given for enhancing the financial assistance from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh for marriage between differently abled persons. A sanction was also given to increase the financial assistance given to people, who do not have any deficiency, and are willing to marry differently abled persons from ₹25, 000 to ₹1 lakh, she added.

Making a public appeal to be on the guard to prevent any further spread of COVID-19, the Lt Governor said the Centre had allowed the Government Medical College to carry out genome sequencing. She also advised people to get the booster dose of the vaccine at the earliest.