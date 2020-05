Some areas in Puducherry to go without power today

Due to the erection of a new power transformer at 110/22 KV Kurumbapet Sub-Station, power supply to the following areas (including HT consumers) will be interrupted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Shanmugapuram, Ramanapuram, Datchinamurthy Nagar, Sokkanathanpet, Kadirkamam, Thilaspet, Rathna Nagar, Aruthur Nagar, Sri Ram Nagar, Sathiya Sai Nagar, Ambal Nagar, part of Navasakthi Nagar, V.V.P Nagar, part of Thilagar Nagar, Mohan Nagar, SBI Colony, Manakula Vinayagar Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar and surrounding areas.

Ragavendra Nagar, Kurumbapet Industrial Estate, Kurumbapet Housing Board, Iyyankuttipalayam, Amaithi Nagar, Dhanakodi Nagar, Dr Puratchithalavi Nagar, Aruna Nagar, Kalki Nagar, Agathiyar Kottam, Dr.Dhanabal Nagar, Gandhi Thirunallur and surrounding areas.

Due to maintenance works on the HT feeders emanating from Marapalam sub-station on April 6, 2017 (Thursday), power supply to the following areas will be interrupted.

Between 9.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m:

Periyar Nagar, 100 Feet Road (Eastern side), Kumaran Nagar, Iyyanar Kovil Street, Anitha Nagar, John Paul Nagar, Gayathri Nagar, Maraimalai Adigal Salai (Western side), Anna Nagar, Nellithope market area, Thiruvalluvar Salai, parts of Lenin Street and Raja Nagar, Muthialpet Nagar, Sathani Street and part of Kamaraj Salai will be affected.

Between 10 a.m. and 2.30 p.m:

Entire Ariyankuppam, Radhakrishnan Nagar, Nonankuppam, Veerampattinam, Kakayanthope, part of Nainarmandapam, Murnkapakkam, Ganapathy Nagar, Chethilal Nagar, Mugambigai Nagar will be affected.

Due to the annual relay calibration works in 22 KV Villianur - Korkadu interlink feeder and 22 KV Villianur - Korkadu industrial feeder, power supply to the following areas will be affected between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (April 6) :

Kanuvapet, Periyapet, SS Nagar, Lourdu Nagar, Odiyampet Road, Pandian Nagar, Moorthy Nagar, Senthanatham, Olvaikal, Senthanathampet and surrounding areas.