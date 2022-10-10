Solitary case reported in the U.T. in Yanam

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 10, 2022 19:23 IST

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 case against four recoveries on Monday.

Apart from the sole case reported in Yanam, Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe had zero cases from 118 tests.

The test positivity rate was 0.85%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.78%.

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 158 active cases, a total of 1,74,855 cases and 1,72,723 patients recovered. While five of the active cases were in hospital, 153 were in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.15 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.47 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 248 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 22,42,841 vaccine doses.

