Social Work dept. of Pondicherry University celebrates International Day for Older Persons

The Department of Social Work of Pondicherry University along with the Department of Social Welfare, Puducherry, celebrated the International Day for Older Persons by spending quality time with members of the Government-run Home for Aged and Infirm, Krishna Nagar.

The United Nations designated theme this year was ‘The Journey to Age Equality’. During their day-long visit, the social work students interacted with the residents who shared their happy memories and emotional moments. The students also organised various individual and group activities for inmates on the observance theme.

They also entertained with some performances for the elderly, many of whom had to move in despite having a home of their own and children and relatives. K. Anbu, Associate Professor, Department of Social Work and Iftekhar Alam, Assistant Professor, led the programme.

The Social Work research scholars and students who participated unanimously welcomed the Central Government’s proposal for stringent punishment to children who abandon their parents.