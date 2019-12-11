Social Welfare Minister on a visit to Sri Lanka

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy will be attending a three-day executive committee meeting of Network for the Development of Agricultural Cooperatives in Asia and the Pacific in Sri Lanka.

Mr. Kandasamy, who has already reached Sri Lanka, will be attending the meeting to be held from December 12. Secretary, Cooperative, Ashok Kumar and Managing Director of Puducherry Cooperative Milk Producers Union (Ponlait) Sarangapani will accompany the Minister.

Milk export

Upon reaching the island nation on Tuesday, the team visited Sri Lanka Youth Empowerment Cooperative Society Limited at Colombo to study export of milk products by the society, a release from the Minister’s office said.

Ponlait had entered into an agreement with Sri Lankan cooperative society during an exhibition held by the National Cooperative Development Council last month in New Delhi.

The agreement pertains to sharing experiences and technology for betterment of trade and commerce between the two institution, the release added. NEDAC is a network of cooperative societies in 25 countries aimed to promote agricultural and rural development to ensure livelihood and food security in rural areas, the release said.