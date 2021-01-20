Social Welfare Minister ends stir near Raj Nivas

Kandasamy had shifted his protest from the Assembly

In a dramatic development, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy on Tuesday evening called off his day-night agitation, seeking an audience with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, after shifting the venue from the portico of the Assembly to the Raj Nivas, earlier in the day. He relented after meeting Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

Around 10.50 a.m. on Tuesday, the Minister left the Assembly to visit a nearby government hospital to call on a Congress legislator who was undergoing treatment. After spending a few minutes in the premises, his official vehicle reached the Romain Rolland Library side of Raj Nivas through Goubert Salai.

Soon a team of police, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Prariksha Godara, stopped Mr. Kandasamy from reaching the front gate. He insisted on meeting the Lt Governor but Ms. Godara refused permission as there was no appointment given to him by Ms. Bedi.

Proclaiming his decision to continue the agitation, he squatted on the road next to the main gate. Mr. Kandasamy launched the agitation at the portico of the Assembly on January 10 seeking an appointment to discuss around 15 issues with the Lt. Governor.

The Minister told The Hindu that he would continue the agitation near the Raj Nivas till his demands were fulfilled. “I will sit day and night here till my grievances are addressed,” he said. As news spread of the agitation, Minister' supporters and members of Dalit outfits launched agitation at several places in Puducherry.

Chief Minister’s protest

Mr. Narayanasamy launched a sit-in protest on the road near Bharathi Park adjacent to Goubert Statue, after he was denied permission to meet Mr. Kandasamy near Raj Nivas.

The Chief Minister, along with his Cabinet colleagues and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam walked from the Assembly to meet the protesting Minister. After the police stopped them, near Goubert Statue, the Chief Minister sat on the road. Mediapersons were not able to reach the venue due to police restrictions.

Journalists assembled near the Raj Nivas were informed that if they move out they will not be allowed access again to the venue where the Minister is staging a day-night agitation. Earlier, an attempt was made to remove journalists from the vicinity.

Stir ends

Mr. Kandasamy called off the agitation after the Chief Minister was allowed to meet him in the evening. The Minister called off the agitation after Mr. Narayanasamy met him around 4.30 p.m. and assured him that the grievances would be taken up with the President.

The Chief Minister told reporters that he had written a letter to the President seeking an appointment to apprise him about the Lt. Governor’s style of functioning.

The Chief Minister said the President would be briefed about the obstructions created by Ms. Bedi in running the administration.