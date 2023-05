May 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Director of Social Welfare A. Kumaran has been given additional charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner (Excise) in place of T. Sudhakar. Mr. Sudhakar has been posted as Under Secretary (Stationery and Printing). Director of Industries P. T. Rudra Goud has been given additional charge of Joint CEO, Puducherry Smart City Development Limited, an order issued by the Lieutenant Governor here on Thursday said.