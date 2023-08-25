HamberMenu
Social Justice Forum urges government to protect rights of people of Puducherry origin

The forum has urged the U.T. government to give importance to the people of Puducherry origin in education and employment

August 25, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Justice Forum has urged the government to protect the rights of people of Puducherry origin.

The forum, in a resolution adopted at its meeting, has urged the government to give importance to the people of Puducherry origin in education and employment.

In another resolution, the forum wanted the government to carry out a census of the people of Puducherry origin and that of others. The resolution said people of Puducherry origin are affected in education and job opportunities due to migration, a press release said.

CPI leader and former Minister R. Viswanathan attended the meeting.

