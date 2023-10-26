Smart city projects in limbo, NBCC selected to execute projects reluctant to take up work in the U.T.

October 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Despite cleared by the Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL) Board, several projects proposed under the Smart Cities Mission have been in limbo owing to the inordinate delay in laying the foundation stones for the projects.

The fate of the projects now hangs in the balance as the Puducherry government is yet to take a call for finalising the dates for laying the foundation stone for the projects.

Official sources said NBCC (India) Limited, the Navaratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), selected to plan, design and execute a few major projects has now expressed its reluctance to implement a few projects due to the delay.

The company had issued Letter of Acceptance (LOA) on May 25, 2023 for five major projects: development and improvement of Goubert market on 2.9 acres at ₹36 crore, reconstruction of Pudumai building at ₹3.3 crore, development of the Grand Canal at ₹27.50 crore, development and improvement of the Botanical Garden at ₹15.75 crore and development of eco-tourism within the urban forest area in Swadeshi Mills at ₹5.25 crore.

However, the company has not been able to take up the works except Pudumai building due to the delay on the part of the government in laying the foundation stones for the projects. “Though the contractors are ready to start work on the projects, the work has not commenced. As a result, it is very difficult to complete the work within the stipulated time,” NBCC (India) Limited said.

NBCC is now reluctant to continue with two major projects — construction of intra-city bus terminus along with commercial space on East Coast Road and construction of a mall at the old jail complex in the city, sources said.

“Though the intra-city bus terminus falls outside the Area Based Development (ABD), the work was awarded to NBCC India Limited after the government decided to take up the work with its own funds. But the project now hangs fire due to the delay in laying the foundation stone. Similarly, the fate of the mall project is also stuck in limbo as the government is yet to take a call on its proposed use. The government is planning to construct temporary sheds for accommodating vendors evacuated from the Goubert Market. However, a final decision is being awaited,” sources said.

Officials said the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had conveyed its displeasure to PSCDL over the poor implementation of the Smart City projects. Though the Centre had extended the deadline for the Smart Cities Mission by one year from June 2023 to June 2024, Puducherry is unlikely to be meet the revised deadline also.

Cities have been ranked on project implementation, money spent, and citizen engagement and Puducherry’s performance is far from satisfactory, officials admit.

Major projects cleared by the PSCDL Board such as the development and improvement of markets – Goubert market with additional commercial space including a multi-level car parking facility on the old jail premises, a smart integrated bus terminus on 4.5 acres, an intra-city bus terminus along with multi-level parking and commercial space development at the Thiruvalluvar bus stand and old bus stand, disabled friendly pedestrian footpaths, an iconic cycle track for 10.3 km, the improvement of the Botanical Garden, eco-tourism within the urban forest area in the Swadeshi mill, rehabilitation and beautification of the Grand Canal, an intelligent traffic management system and a command control centre — an integrated system to operate and manage multiple city service operations — have still not been taken up despite the fact that these were among the first projects cleared by the Board.

The total project cost under the Smart Cities Mission has also been reduced to ₹600 crore and lapses in implementation have made Puduchery lag behind other cities. “Cities are ranked based on the project outlay of the Smart City plan and executed projects and Puducherry has been ranked among the worst performers in the Mission,” sources said.

