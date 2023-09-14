Smart board launched in Kalapet government school

September 14, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday launched the Smart Interactive Board initiative of the School Education Department at Chevalier Sellane Government Higher Secondary School in Kalapet.

Inaugurating the smart board, Ms. Soundararajan said the facility was expected to add value to the learning experience of students.

Speaking from her experience of visiting government schools and interacting with students, the Lt. Governor noted that there was a positive feedback about smart classrooms, which is a project jointly implemented by the Centre and the Puducherry government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outlining some of the measures undertaken to improve school education, the Lt. Governor said in addition to the “No Bag Day” observed in schools every month, the Raj Nivas was launching a ‘Skill Search’ initiative soon to identify innate talent.

Speaker R. Selvam, Education Minister A. Namassivayam, PML Kalyanasundaram, MLA, Priytarshny, Director of School Education and VG Sivagami, joint director were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.