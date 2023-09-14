ADVERTISEMENT

Smart board launched in Kalapet government school

September 14, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In addition to the ‘No Bag Day’ observed in schools every month, the Raj Nivas will a ‘Skill Search’ initiative soon to identify innate talent, says Tamilisai

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacting with students during the launch of smart interactive board initiative at the Chevalier Sellane Government Higher Secondary School in Kalapet on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday launched the Smart Interactive Board initiative of the School Education Department at Chevalier Sellane Government Higher Secondary School in Kalapet.

Inaugurating the smart board, Ms. Soundararajan said the facility was expected to add value to the learning experience of students.

Speaking from her experience of visiting government schools and interacting with students, the Lt. Governor noted that there was a positive feedback about smart classrooms, which is a project jointly implemented by the Centre and the Puducherry government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outlining some of the measures undertaken to improve school education, the Lt. Governor said in addition to the “No Bag Day” observed in schools every month, the Raj Nivas was launching a ‘Skill Search’ initiative soon to identify innate talent.

Speaker R. Selvam, Education Minister A. Namassivayam, PML Kalyanasundaram, MLA, Priytarshny, Director of School Education and VG Sivagami, joint director were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US