HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Smart board launched in Kalapet government school

In addition to the ‘No Bag Day’ observed in schools every month, the Raj Nivas will a ‘Skill Search’ initiative soon to identify innate talent, says Tamilisai

September 14, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacting with students during the launch of smart interactive board initiative at the Chevalier Sellane Government Higher Secondary School in Kalapet on Thursday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacting with students during the launch of smart interactive board initiative at the Chevalier Sellane Government Higher Secondary School in Kalapet on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday launched the Smart Interactive Board initiative of the School Education Department at Chevalier Sellane Government Higher Secondary School in Kalapet.

Inaugurating the smart board, Ms. Soundararajan said the facility was expected to add value to the learning experience of students.

Speaking from her experience of visiting government schools and interacting with students, the Lt. Governor noted that there was a positive feedback about smart classrooms, which is a project jointly implemented by the Centre and the Puducherry government.

Outlining some of the measures undertaken to improve school education, the Lt. Governor said in addition to the “No Bag Day” observed in schools every month, the Raj Nivas was launching a ‘Skill Search’ initiative soon to identify innate talent.

Speaker R. Selvam, Education Minister A. Namassivayam, PML Kalyanasundaram, MLA, Priytarshny, Director of School Education and VG Sivagami, joint director were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.