Slight to tribal communities at government event: Front petitions ST Commission

November 20, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Untouchability Eradication Front, Puducherry, has lodged a formal complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes over the slight caused to members of tribal communities who had to sit on the floor at a recent government programme to celebrate the community.

In the complaint to the Secretary of the Commission, R. Saravanan, secretary of the Front, sought strict action be taken against the government officials and organisers concerned who made the tribal people sit on the ground.

If individual rights and dignity are affected in a ceremony attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, the Chief Minister, ministers, and top officials, it would be deceitful to label the event “tribal pride festival”.

Pointing out that seats were eventually brought in to seat those settled on the floor and that “there is a lot of politics behind the incident”, the Front sought action against those responsible for the incident.