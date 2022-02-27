Sleepless nights for parents of students stranded in war-hit Ukraine

Governments urged to expedite evacuation process as students in the shelter of bunkers are fast running out of food and water

Parents of students from Puducherry who are stuck in war-torn Ukraine want the Centre to speed up evacuation as their wards are fast running out of water and food in the shelter of small bunkers.

Trapped in the middle of a terrifying scenario, the students have been spending sleepless nights in the bunkers, and this had begun taking a toll on their health.

“I was able to talk to my son till Saturday noon and after that his mobile is switched off. He had said during the conversation that his battery was draining out and he would not be able to charge it as there was complete disruption of power and gas connections. He is surviving in the bunkers with a few packets of bread and water. I don’t know whether they are now even getting adequate water,” said Govindaraj, father of Madhan Raj, a first year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, in the eastern city of Kharkiv in Ukraine.

Mr. Govindaraj, a businessman and a resident of Muthialpet, said Madhan left for Kharkiv around 20 days ago when the Russia-Ukraine conflict was looming. “We were a bit apprehensive to send him but the agent here gave a very positive response. We didn’t have much of an option as we had already paid a huge amount as fee. Now, we are worried about his safety as well as his continuation of medical education. We want the Centre to arrange for the safe return of these students and help them get temporary resident cards so that they could go back and continue the course once the war stops,” he said.

Mr. Govindaraj said the students are terrified because of the heavy shelling and explosions near the hostel. “The college authorities have locked them inside the bunker. They allow them to go outside to attend nature’s call,” he said.

Deivakumari, a teacher and resident of Nainarmandapam, is passing through one of the worst phases of her life as the feedback she received from her daughter Vishalini, a first year student in the same university, was not encouraging at all. Ms. Deivakumari said she was not able to reach her daughter till late Sunday evening as her cellphone was switched off.

“My daughter is living in the basement of the college hostel. It is a small bunker where hundreds of students are staying for the last three days. They sit and sleep. This is causing health concerns to many girl students. There are no toilets near the bunkers. The college has also rationed the food as they fear the ordeal can continue for a longer period. People starve for long hours even without water, said Ms. Deivakumari.

She said the present evacuation was done from the capital Kyiv and most of the students from the Union Territory are in the eastern region. Kharkiv was very close to the Russian border, she said urging the Indian government to use diplomatic channels to evacuate them through Russia.

For the students in Kharkiv to travel to the border in Hungary and Poland, was a risky affair as the long travel, either by road or Metro could expose them to heavy shelling.

“We were told that there were 16 students from across the Union Territory studying for various courses, mostly medicine. Parents have already approached the Chief Minister seeking help,” she said.

“The longer the government takes for the evacuation the greater the risk to the lives of the students as the frequency of shelling has increased after Friday. So the government should speed up the evacuation process,” said Mr. Govindaraj.