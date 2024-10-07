Skill development training for fishermen held

The Central Institute of Fisheries, Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries of Puducherry Government conducted a three-day Skill Development Training programme for fishermen of Puducherry on ‘Defect Rectification and Maintenance of Boat Engines’ under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMSSY) scheme recently.

According to a press release, over 60 fibre boat owners from Puducherry were imparted training by CIFNET at the fishing harbour at Thengaithittu here. The participants were issued certificates by Deputy Director of Fisheries (Mechanisation) G. Rajendiran and Joint Director K. Deivasigamani on successful completion of the training.