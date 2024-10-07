GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Skill development training for fishermen held

Published - October 07, 2024 01:12 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Institute of Fisheries, Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries of Puducherry Government conducted a three-day Skill Development Training programme for fishermen of Puducherry on ‘Defect Rectification and Maintenance of Boat Engines’ under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMSSY) scheme recently.

According to a press release, over 60 fibre boat owners from Puducherry were imparted training by CIFNET at the fishing harbour at Thengaithittu here. The participants were issued certificates by Deputy Director of Fisheries (Mechanisation) G. Rajendiran and Joint Director K. Deivasigamani on successful completion of the training.

Published - October 07, 2024 01:12 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.