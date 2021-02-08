Sixteen sovereigns of gold stolen in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

08 February 2021 12:07 IST

Both burglaries took place at Lawspet when the occunpants were away

In two separate incidents of house break-in, miscreants decamped with around 16 sovereigns of gold.

Unknown persons broke open the back door of a house in Tagore Nagar, Lawspet and took away 12. 5 sovereigns of gold.

In another incident, culprits broke open the main door of a house in Tagore Nagar, third cross at Lawspet and decamped with four sovereigns of gold. They also took away Rs 10,000 cash, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday night when occupants were away. Police said they are investigating whether the incidents have any correlations.