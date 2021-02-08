Puducherry

Sixteen sovereigns of gold stolen in Puducherry

In two separate incidents of house break-in, miscreants decamped with around 16 sovereigns of gold.

Unknown persons broke open the back door of a house in Tagore Nagar, Lawspet and took away 12. 5 sovereigns of gold.

In another incident, culprits broke open the main door of a house in Tagore Nagar, third cross at Lawspet and decamped with four sovereigns of gold. They also took away Rs 10,000 cash, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday night when occupants were away. Police said they are investigating whether the incidents have any correlations.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2021 12:08:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/sixteen-sovereigns-of-gold-stolen-in-puducherry/article33780278.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY