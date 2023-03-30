Six years on, projects under Smart City in Puducherry make little progress

March 30, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Nearly six years after Puducherry was selected to be developed under the Smart Cities Mission in the country, most of the projects begun under the mission, have seen no progress.

The projects, cleared by the Puducherry Smart City Development Ltd (PSCDL) Board, have not been implemented with the speed with which they should have, while cities in other States that were selected along with Puducherry, are inching closer towards the completion of targets.

Out of 31 projects approved by the PSCDL Board during its meeting held in March last year, only a few projects, particularly the restoration of heritage educational institution – Pensionnat de Jeunes Filles have been taken up, while the remaining projects are yet to be taken up for implementation.

According to the Smart Cities Mission website under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, only five projects approved earlier – upgradation of public toilets, installation of mobile toilets, construction of stormwater drains, fixing of granite stone benches and LED light illumination at the Kargil War Memorial and Beach Road have seen completion. While some other projects are under execution, the rest are still at the tendering stage.

Deadline unlikely to be met

Official sources said that Puducherry was unlikely to meet the Smart Cities Mission completion deadline of June 2023, since it was lagging far behind in the implementation of projects.

Cities have been ranked on project implementation, money spent, and citizen engagement and Puducherry’s performance is far from satisfactory, officials admit.

Major projects cleared by the PSCDL Board such as the development and improvement of markets – Goubert market with additional commercial space including a multi-level car parking facility at the old jail premises, a smart integrated bus terminus on 4.5 acres, an intra-city bus terminus along with multi-level parking and commercial space development at the Thiruvalluvar bus stand and old bus stand, disabled friendly pedestrian footpaths, an iconic cycle track for 10.3 km, the improvement of the Botanical Garden, eco-tourism within the urban forest area in the Swadeshi mill, rehabilitation and beautification of the Grand Canal, an intelligent traffic management system and a command control centre – an integrated system to operate and manage multiple city service operations -- have still not been taken up despite the fact that these were among the first projects cleared by the Board.

Highly-placed sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity said that a sum of ₹786.65 crores had been released to Puducherry for execution of the various projects. But the frequent transfer of officials in PSCDL, problems in NBCC (India) Limited, a Central public sector enterprise which has been awarded a major portion of the work, and differences in drawing up of the project proposals have hampered the projects, resulting in the funds remaining unused. Most of the projects are likely to overrun their timeline.

Lack of dedicated staff

According to a senior official, “PDSCL has very few dedicated staff members and a majority of officials spearheading the Special Purpose Vehicle have been transferred to other departments. As per data provided by PSCDL, officials for several key posts including Joint Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technical Officer, Managers, Junior Engineer, and Deputy Manager – all are on deputation. No new staff have been hired. This is one of the main reasons for delays since most of them do not have any idea as to how to implement the projects.”

The poor performance of Puducherry is causing consternation among the public and even among elected representatives. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had gone on record in the Legislative Assembly stating that the projects taken up under the scheme were moving very slow.

“The government’s involvement in the programme is very limited. A committee headed by the Chief Secretary and officials is overseeing the planning and execution of Smart City programmes. By this time, projects to the tune of ₹1,200 crore should have been completed but projects worth only ₹250 crore are underway at present,” he said.

An official said that there was tremendous pressure on PSCDL to expedite the projects. “We have practical difficulties, and the progress of the projects is also being reviewed regularly. The projects will soon be put on a fast track,” he said.