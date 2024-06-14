Six tonnes of sandalwood seized, smuggling racket busted in Puducherry

In what is said to be one of the largest seizures in the Union Territory, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department confiscated around 6 tonnes of sandalwood pieces and powder from a scented oil manufacturing unit at Ulaivaikkal near Villianur.

The consignment, the value of which is yet to be fixed, was seized by a 10-member team of forest officials from the Salem Forest Division following the end of a two-day search on Friday.

Smuggled from Kerala

According to Forest Department sources, the involvement of a well-oiled network of sandalwood smuggling with inter-state ramifications came to light following the arrest of a six-member team from Kerala for smuggling sandalwood in Salem district on June 5.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Forest Department officials intercepted a mini-van at Magudanchavadi on the Erode-Salem National Highway, and found 1.5 tonnes of sandalwood pieces in 86 gunny bags. The officials arrested two individuals, S. Mohammed Sugal , 34, and H. Mohammed Pasil Rahman, 26, both from Malappuram in Kerala.

Further investigations led to four more people involved in the smuggling being arrested. They were identified as M. Mohammed Misal, 27, A. Mohammed Abbar, 26, A. Bajash, 35, and A. Umar, 43, all from Malappuram.

Investigations revealed that the gang smuggled the sandalwood from a forest in Kerala and delivered it to another gang in Salem, from where the sandalwood was meant to be transported to Puducherry.

Based on the information, the Salem Division of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department raided a scented oil manufacturing unit at Ulaivaikkal. The searches began on Thursday and continued till Friday evening.

No valid documents

The team stumbled upon 156 gunny bags of sandalwood pieces and 53 gunny bags of sandalwood powder from the unit totalling 6 tonnes. However, the unit had no valid documents for the consignment.

An official, requesting anonymity, said an established network of sandalwood smuggling had come to light during the searches. The team had informed their counterparts in Puducherry and senior officials in the Revenue Department about the searches and subsequent seizure.

“No one from the unit came forward to own responsibility. The team tried to contact the unit’s owner but the phone number was found to be switched off or not reachable. A wildlife offence case would be registered for further investigation. We have informed the authorities in Puducherry and the seized consignment and bags would be taken to Salem,” the official added.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department will follow up on the searches, he said.

Though the unit is located in Puducherry, the Department of Forests and Wildlife remained completely oblivious to the functioning of the well-oiled network. Officials attached to the Forest Department in Puducherry remained tight-lipped about the searches and did not respond to queries from the media .

An official from the Forest Department in Puducherry claimed that the Tamil Nadu team had come for verification of records over possession of sandalwood by the unit.

When contacted, Conservator of Forests, Puducherry, P. Arulrajan said he was in New Delhi for a training programme and the Tamil Nadu team may have alerted their counterparts in Puducherry over the searches.