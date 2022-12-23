  1. EPaper
Six sentenced to imprisonment for life for sexual assault of minor bonded labourers in Puducherry

The accused were booked for sexually exploiting five minor girls while they were kept as bonded labourers in a duck farm at Keezhsathamangalam near Puducherry in 2020

December 23, 2022 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A special court in Puducherry has convicted and sentenced six persons to life imprisonment “until death” in a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special judge Selvanathan passed the order on Thursday. The police had registered a case against 11 persons under the POCSO act for sexually exploiting five minor girls while they were kept as bonded labourers in a duck farm at Keezhsathamangalam near here in 2020.

The court has sentenced six persons, including Kanniappan (53), owner of the farm, his son Raj Kumar (27), and four of his relatives to life imprisonment until death.

Compensation ordered

Two others in the case have been sentenced to life imprisonment and another accused for ten years rigorous imprisonment. One accused got acquitted while another one is a juvenile. The judge also ordered a compensation of ₹7 lakh to one victim and ₹5 lakh to others.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / crime, law and justice / Puducherry

