Six schools win Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar

November 23, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Six schools in the Union Territory have been selected for the national awards — Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar (SVP) 2021-22. The winners in the overall category of SVP comprise four rural elementary schools, one urban and one rural secondary school. They are GPS Kumarapalayam, GPS Koonichempattu and Amalorpavam Lourde Academy in Puducherry and GPS Kamnapur and GPS Pillaitheruvasal in Karaikal. Each school will get a prize of ₹60,000.

The criteria, included parameters such as drinking water, toilets, hand hygiene practices, operation and maintenance and COVID-19 preparedness.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Education Minister A Namassivayam felicitated the students from the schools.

The National Selection Committee for SVP 2021-22, in their meeting held on October 10, selected 39 schools (34 in overall category and five in sub-categories) for the national-level awards, after the third party evaluation by UNICEF partner agency NEERMAN.