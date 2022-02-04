Six persons convicted in pipe bomb case

They targeted ex-Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy’s car

Puducherry chief judge J. Selvanadhan, who also handles cases being investigated by the National Investigation Agency, on Friday convicted all six accused in the case relating to the planting of a pipe bomb under the car of former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

The judge sentenced five of them to seven years’ imprisonment and the other accused to five years’ imprisonment. All the accused belong to a Tamil outfit.

The incident occurred in 2014 when Mr. Narayanasamy was a Union Minister. A bomb was detected under the car parked in front of his house at Ellaiamman Koil Street. The NIA took over the case and arrested the accused Thiruchelvam ,Thangaraj alias Tamilarasan, Kavitarasan, Kalailingam, Karthik and John Martin, all belonging to the Tamilnadu Viduthalai Padai.