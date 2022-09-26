Six more H1N1 cases identified in Union Territory

Health Department is giving Oseltamivir tablets as a prophylatic measure to contacts of patients diagnosed with H1N1

Six patients, including one child, with fever and associated symptoms were diagnosed with H1N1 flu in the Union Territory on Monday.

The cases were confirmed from 82 tests, the Health Department said. All patients are in home isolation.

As of Monday, there were six in-patients in Puducherry and Karaikal — two each at Jipmer and PIMS, one at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and one at GH Karaikal.

The Health Department is also giving Oseltamivir tablets as a prophylatic measure to contacts of patients diagnosed with H1N1.

As per guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, chemoprophylaxis is advocated for health care workers at high risk and family contacts, especially those with high risk that includes persons with underlying systemic diseases and those in the 0-5 or above 65 years of age segments.

Among the important clinical features of swine influenza are fever, and upper respiratory symptoms such as cough, running nose and sore throat. Head ache, body ache, fatigue, diarrhoea and vomiting are among other common symptoms.