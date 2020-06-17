Six mobile phones seized at Kalapet prison

PUDUCHERRY

17 June 2020 11:19 IST

Six mobile phones, a charger and batteries were seized from the Kalapet prison during a search by jail authorities on Tuesday.

Superintendent of the jail, Gopinath, led the search following information that some of the inmates were using mobile phones at the jail. A case has been registered against five inmates under section 42 of the Prison Act 1894, a jail staff member said.

