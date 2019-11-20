Six held for murder of history-sheeter in Karunguli

A special team of the Vadalur and Delta police on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with the murder of P. Amaran alias Amarnath, 23, a history-sheeter, in Karunguli near Vadalur on Monday night. The police identified the accused as V. Moorthy, 36, B. Parthiban, 30, N. Mithun alias Mithun Kumar, 27, M. Vetri, 22, P. Devaraj, 24 and S. Mohanraj, 22, all hailing from Puducherry.

Amaran was the main accused in the murder of another history-sheeter, ‘Maduvapattu’ Murali, in Puducherry in 2017.On Monday, a local court in Puducherry had acquitted all 11 accused in the case, including Amaran.

Amaran, along with his father Pandian and relatives Udayakumar and Bala, were returning to Thanjavur in an SUV when they stopped in front of a Tasmac outlet in Karunkuli to buy liquor. Amaran was talking on his phone when a seven-member gang on three motorcycles dragged him out of the vehicle and hacked him to death. Police said gang rivalry and deep-rooted vengeance was the reason behind the murder.

Police said there was a raging turf war between Maduvapattu Murali and Sundar, both hailing from Lawspet in Puducherry. Sundar decided to eliminate Murali and engaged his friend Amaran and few others. The accused had allegedly hacked Murali to death in Thattanchavady in 2017.

Fearing a reprisal Amaran had decided to go to his native place in Thanjavur after he was acquitted in the murder case. Police said the accused followed Amaran while he was travelling in a car to Thanjavur and hacked him to death in Karunguli. The accused have confessed to their involvement in the crime, police said. The police have launched a search for three others who are at large.