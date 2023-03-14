Six children’s homes to be inspected in Villupuram district 

March 14, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Villupuram police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to conduct a survey of the working conditions and environment in six children’s homes in Villupuram district and submit a report, NCPCR member R.G. Anand said here on Tuesday. Among the homes is one for the mentally ill.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur near Vikravandi in the district, Mr. Anand said a team, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police and CWC teams should inspect these homes and submit a consolidated report to the NCPCR within one week.

Mr. Anand said a police search at Anbu Jothi Ashram had led to the detection of over 35,000 psychiatric drugs. The NCPCR had also directed the authorities to probe how these drugs were obtained. The Dean of the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital was asked to submit a report within a week, while the CB-CID was probing the source of these drugs, he said. Alleging that forced religious conversions were one of the aims of the Ashram, Mr. Anand said the parent of a minor who was admitted to the Ashram had testified before the commission. A “dark room” on the Ashram premises, where religious conversions had taken place, and the office room of Ashram administrator Jubin Baby were sealed by Revenue Department officials on Tuesday in the presence of Collector C. Palani, he said.

Over 140 inmates were illegally confined to the premises and the Ashram was well connected with homes for the mentally ill in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, he said, adding that the NCPCR would submit its report to the Centre in two days.