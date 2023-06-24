ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested in Puducherry for selling ganja to residents, including children

June 24, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Police said they seized 400 grams of ganja from the arrested persons

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested six persons, and seized from their possession around 400 grams of ganja, from three different locations in Puducherry. They were arrested while trying to sell the narcotic substance to residents, including children.

The arrests and seizures were made from within the Thirubuvanai, Thavalakuppam and Kirumampakkam police station limits. The accused persons have been booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and also under section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The JJ act has been incorporated in the case as the accused were found selling the ganja to minors, said a police officer.

The police have also registered cases against several shop owners for selling banned tobacco products within the Lawspet, Mettupalayam, Grand Bazaar, Muthialpet and Kalapet police station limits. Banned tobacco products such as gutkha and cigarettes were also seized from shops established near educational institutions, police said.

