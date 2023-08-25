ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested in connection with sale of fake Apple iPhone in Puducherry

August 25, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Superintendent of Police, East, Swati Singh, says the racket came to light when Umarul, one of the accused, tried to sell a fake iPhone at a mobile shop on Anna Salai

The Hindu Bureau

The Grand Bazaar police have busted a gang involved in the sale of fake Apple products, including iPhone, Airpods and boat headphones and arrested six persons.

The arrested persons, include Umarul Farook, Mohamed Shubaib, both from Kerala, Kashif, Jishan Chaudhary, Talib Chaudhary and Mushaid, all four from Uttar Pradesh.

Disclosing the arrest at a press conference here on Friday, Superintendent of Police, East, Swati Singh, said the racket came to light when Umarul tried to sell a fake iPhone at a mobile shop on Anna Salai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused offered to sell Apple-14 Pro Max mobile at a reduced price of ₹1 lakh without bill. The owner of the shop got suspicious of the brand when he checked the phone. The accused tried to escape from the shop but he was nabbed after a chase by the owner and his staff, the police said.

Police suspect the involvement of a larger group in the sale of fake phones. They are trying to find whether the fake phones were manufactured in the country or imported

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US