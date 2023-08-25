Six arrested in connection with sale of fake Apple iPhone in Puducherry

August 25, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Grand Bazaar police have busted a gang involved in the sale of fake Apple products, including iPhone, Airpods and boat headphones and arrested six persons.

The arrested persons, include Umarul Farook, Mohamed Shubaib, both from Kerala, Kashif, Jishan Chaudhary, Talib Chaudhary and Mushaid, all four from Uttar Pradesh.

Disclosing the arrest at a press conference here on Friday, Superintendent of Police, East, Swati Singh, said the racket came to light when Umarul tried to sell a fake iPhone at a mobile shop on Anna Salai.

The accused offered to sell Apple-14 Pro Max mobile at a reduced price of ₹1 lakh without bill. The owner of the shop got suspicious of the brand when he checked the phone. The accused tried to escape from the shop but he was nabbed after a chase by the owner and his staff, the police said.

Police suspect the involvement of a larger group in the sale of fake phones. They are trying to find whether the fake phones were manufactured in the country or imported